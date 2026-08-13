Woman who wanted to join Maharashtra Police dies by suicide; teacher arrested

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A 25‑year‑old woman aspiring to join the Maharashtra Police allegedly died by suicide on August 10 after being harassed by a teacher at a private academy in Junnar in Pune district, the police said.
The victim, Bhagyashri Bhaskar Bhandari, was from Parner in Ahilyanagar district. She had moved to Alephata in Junnar to attend classes at Sahyadri Academy, which trains candidates for police recruitment exams.
Following a complaint filed by Bhandari’s sister, a government official, a First Information Report was registered at Alephata police station against Mayur Ashok Dumbre, a teacher at the academy. He was arrested on the same day on charges of abetment of suicide.
The police said preliminary findings suggested that Bhandari, who was found dead at her Alephata residence, was upset over the alleged harassment and insulting treatment by Dumbre.
The police also recovered chat messages between her and a friend that allegedly pointed to such harassment. “During investigation, we found chats between the victim and her friend, which revealed that she faced harassment by the accused. So we arrested him on August 10,” Police Inspector Vishwas Jadhav said.
Dumbre was remanded in police custody until August 14. “Further investigation is underway,” Jadhav added.