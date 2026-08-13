Woman who wanted to join Maharashtra Police dies by suicide; teacher arrested

The police said preliminary findings suggested that Bhagyashri Bhandari was upset over the alleged harassment and insulting treatment by teacher Mayur Dumbre. (Image generated using AI)

A 25‑year‑old woman aspiring to join the Maharashtra Police allegedly died by suicide on August 10 after being harassed by a teacher at a private academy in Junnar in Pune district, the police said.

The victim, Bhagyashri Bhaskar Bhandari, was from Parner in Ahilyanagar district. She had moved to Alephata in Junnar to attend classes at Sahyadri Academy, which trains candidates for police recruitment exams.

Following a complaint filed by Bhandari’s sister, a government official, a First Information Report was registered at Alephata police station against Mayur Ashok Dumbre, a teacher at the academy. He was arrested on the same day on charges of abetment of suicide.