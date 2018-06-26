Maharashtra plastic ban: Traders protest outside PMC against ‘illegal’ crackdown

Traders protest outside the PMC headquarters on Monday. (Express image Pavan Khengre) Traders protest outside the PMC headquarters on Monday. (Express image Pavan Khengre)

The Pune district retail traders’ association on Monday staged a protest outside the main building of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to oppose alleged illegal action taken by civic administration against traders, despite supporting the plastic ban.

The civic administration seized 7,042 kg of plastic and 50 kg of thermocol on Monday while taking action against 42 traders and collected Rs 2.1 lakh as fine.

The PMC enforced the ban on Saturday and took action against 73 traders that day while seizing 8,711 kg of plastic items and 75 kg of thermocol items.

The traders’ association had alleged that the civic administration was wrongly implementing the state government decision and taking illegal action against traders. Some traders had pulled down shutters of their shops and establishments on the first day fearing action by the PMC and declared closure on Monday.

But there was hardly any impact of the protest, as the main market remains closed on the day.

After meeting Mayor Mukta Tilak, municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao and leaders of the ruling BJP, the traders’ association called off their planned indefinite strike. “The mayor, as well as the municipal commissioner, assured us that there would be no illegal action taken against traders. Thus, the strike has been called off,” said Sachin Nivangune, the president of the traders’ association.

Sweet shop owners had also joined the agitation saying they were unable to do their business because of the plastic ban. “There are items that will get damaged if they are not packed in plastic bags. The plastic packaging for sweets should be allowed,” said a shop owner.

Guardian Minister Girish Bapat assured the traders that the issue would be taken up with the state government. A civic official said: “The PMC will continue to implement the decision of plastic ban and the staff members have been given instructions on its proper implementation.”

