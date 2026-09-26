Maharashtra cop found dead 3 days after he went missing; suicide suspected

Vijay Motilal Koli allegedly left his residence on Wednesday morning after an argument with his family. (Photo: Special arrangement)

A 36-year-old police constable who went missing three days ago was found dead on Saturday near the Transport Nagar bus depot in Pimpri Chinchwad. The police suspect that Vijay Motilal Koli shot himself with his service revolver.

Koli, who was posted at the office of a senior police officer in Pimpri Chinchwad, left his residence on Wednesday morning after an alleged argument in his family. When he failed to return, his wife filed a missing person’s report at the Chikhali police station in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The police looked for him and tried to trace the location of his mobile phone. The locations suggested that he was in the Durga Devi Hill area in Nigdi. The police subsequently used drones to locate him, following which his body was found.