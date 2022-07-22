scorecardresearch
Friday, July 22, 2022

Maharashtra: Pimpri-Chinchwad police order action against men found loitering around schools, colleges

The police have appealed to citizens to contact helpline numbers 112 and 020-27352500 and share information on those found misbehaving with women and girl students on the premises of educational institutes.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 22, 2022 11:54:25 am
pimpri-chinchwadOfficers at police stations have been asked to carry out effective patrolling in and around such areas in their jurisdictions and ensure action against miscreants.

Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Ankush Shinde has ordered action against men found loitering around the premises of schools and colleges in his jurisdiction.

Shinde has issued orders to all officers in charge of police stations in the area. Accordingly, the police have appealed to citizens to contact helpline numbers 112 and 020-27352500 and share information on miscreants found misbehaving with women and girl students on the premises of educational institutes.

A press release issued by senior police inspector Raosaheb Jadhav, PRO of Pimpri-Chinchwad police, stated that colleges and schools have started functioning and the possibility of trouble caused to girl students and women by “road romeos” wandering around such school and college premises cannot be ruled out.

