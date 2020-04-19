Maharashtra: Pimpri- Chinchwad declared containment zone till April 27

Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar told The Indian Express that the move is aimed at checking the spread of coronavirus. (Representational Image) Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar told The Indian Express that the move is aimed at checking the spread of coronavirus. (Representational Image)

In a bid to check the spread of coronavirus, Pimpri-Chinchwad was entirely declared a containtment zone till April 27, on Sunday.

Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar told The Indian Express that the move is aimed at checking the spread of coronavirus. “As positive cases in PMC limits are increasing and there is movement of some people from Pune to Pimpri-Chinchwad and vice versa, there is likely to be an impact on Pimpri-Chinchwad. We are taking measures to contain the spread of the virus,” he said, adding that the lockdown will be strictly enforced with the help of the police in the city which has a population of 27 lakh.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Santonsh Patil said the boundaries of the city will remain sealed during this period. The PCMC chief said during this period the movement of essential goods and services will continue.

“However, they will be permitted only between 10 am and 2 pm,” he said.

He said banks will be permitted to operate between 10 am and 2 pm and ATMs and medical shops will remain open throughout the day.

Hardikar said residents should not step out of their homes unless there is an emergency. “If they do step out, they should wear a mask, otherwise police will take action,” he said.

Additional Commissioner of Police Ramnath Pokale said, “We had already sealed and imposed conditional curfew in 12 areas, where there was a high prevalence of cases. Now, the civic authorities have declared that all of Pimpri-Chinchwad will be a containment zone, considering the circumstances. Accordingly, we have prepared for sealing all entry-exit points of the city. To ensure strict compliance, additional force will be deployed. Essential commodity shops will remain open only for a particular time window.”

Pokale added, “We have got two companies of State Reserved Police Force and Home Guard personnel. Additional personnel and officers from Railway Police have also been deployed with us. Our entire existing staff is already assigned to one or the other COVID-related duties.”

Pimpri-Chinchwad has 67 cases so far, one death and 17 recoveries.

