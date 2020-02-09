Maharashtra: Party worker suspects ‘plot’ to kill NCP chief

Khabiya further stated that he ignored these posts at the beginning, believing they would stop after the Assembly elections. Khabiya further stated that he ignored these posts at the beginning, believing they would stop after the Assembly elections.

A resident of Pune has lodged a police complaint, alleging a conspiracy to kill NCP chief Sharad Pawar and a bid to overthrow the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The complainant, Lakshmikant Khabiya (51), according to police, cited objectionable posts doing the rounds on social media that were part of a plot to kill Pawar and must be investigated. Police said Khabiya was an NCP worker and a resident of Shivajinagar. In his complaint, Khabiya stated for the past many months, objectionable posts were being circulated on social media.

However, Khabiya told police after the Maha Vikas Aghadi government came into power, he came across posts that hinted at a conspiracy to kill Pawar and demanded a probe into it.

