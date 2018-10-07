Maharashtra: Parents ‘kill’ woman for marrying farm labourer’s son, arrested

Vitthal and Shridevi were produced before a court in Solapur on Saturday, police said. Vitthal and Shridevi were produced before a court in Solapur on Saturday, police said.

In a suspected case of “honour killing”, Solapur police have arrested a man and his wife for allegedly killing their daughter for marrying a farm labourer’s son. The incident took place in Mangalvedha Taluka of Solapur district early on Friday.

Twenty two-year-old Anuradha Vitthal Birajdar was a medical student, police said. Her uncle, Balsaheb Mhamane, has lodged the complaint in this case at the Mangalvedha police station, following which police arrested Anuradha’s father, Vitthal Dhondiba Birajdar (55), and step-mother, Shridevi (43), on Friday night.

Vitthal and Shridevi were produced before a court in Solapur on Saturday, police said. The court has remanded them to police custody till October 10 for further investigation.

According to police, the farm labourer’s son, a native of Karnataka, was working on Vitthal’s farm land when Anuradha met him and eventually fell in love with him.

Anuradha, a student of BAMS at a college in Sindgi, married the youth. The couple also visited several religious places, before Anuradha rejoined her college, police said.

According to police, soon after Vitthal came to know about the marriage, he rushed to Sindgi and left Anuradha at uncle’s house in Borale. He was reportedly expressed his displeasure over the union before leaving Borale.

Vitthal again went to Borale on October 4, police said. He allegedly took Anuradha with him in a car.

Vitthal allegedly had told her that he was taking her back for her oral examination at the college.

On October 5 morning, Vitthal reportedly called Mhamane and said Anuradha has died and they have also cremated her.

As per the FIR, lodged by Mhamane, Vitthal and Shridevi took Anuradha to their farm early on October 5, where they allegedly killed her and then cremated her in a hurry to destroy evidence.

A police team, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Vaibhav Markad, arrested Vitthal and Shridevi on charges of murder.

Police have also received two letters, purportedly written by Anuradha a couple of days before her death, in which she had allegedly claimed that her parents were harassing her.

