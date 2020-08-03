Maharashtra: Out for a picnic, 23-yr-old drowns in stream at Lonavala

Police have registered an accidental death report and a team is probing the matter. Police have registered an accidental death report and a team is probing the matter.

A 23-year-old man, who went for a trip to Lonavala with his friends, drowned in a stream at Waksai village on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Amin Ansar Shaikh, a resident of Vishrantwadi area of Pune city, who worked at a private firm.

Police have registered an accidental death report and a team is probing the matter.

Head Constable Ajit Nanaware of Lonavala rural police station said a group of nine, including Amin, came to Lonavala on Sunday.

“Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, visiting tourist and picnic spots in Lonavala is not allowed and police are deployed at these locations. Amin came with a group of nine friends, all residents of Vishrantwadi area. They came to Waksai village on four two-wheelers. They entered a stream near Treasure Island Hotel at Waksai village, which is not a regular picnic spot. While playing in the water, Amin drowned. The incident took place around 5 pm” Nanavare said.

On receiving information, a police team reached the spot. Amin’s body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd