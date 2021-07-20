Maharashtra: Optional CET for FYJC admissions on August 21, forms open today

Students who have taken the CET will be given priority in all the junior colleges based on merit in the CET.

The Maharashtra state education board will conduct the optional Common Entrance Test (CET) for admissions to Class XI, first-year junior college, on August 21 between 11 am to 1 pm. The exam will be held offline in a multiple-choice question format.

The Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) based question paper will be of 100 marks based on the Class 10 curriculum of the state board, and will be available in eight mediums, students can notify the medium in their application forms.

Questions will be asked from four subjects i.e., English, Mathematics, Science, Social Sciences subjects, with each subject carrying 25 percent weightage of marks and questions won’t be asked from topics that were omitted from the curriculum in 2020-21. The complete chapter-wise syllabus has been released by the state education department through a notice issued about online CET and was even tweeted by state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad late on Monday night.

Students can fill in the application form for the test by logging in to the website http://cet.mh-ssc.ac.in/ or clicking on the link, https://t.co/t7UTATQJor, after 11.30 am on July 20th and forms will be available till July 26th.

While the CET itself is not mandatory for any student and all students who have passed Class Xth have been assured of an FYJC seat by the Maharashtra education board, first priority in admissions would be given to candidates who have appeared for the CET.

Students can log in to the board website where a link will be made available. Once students enter their roll numbers, they will get an option to indicate Yes or No, asking them if they want to give the CET or not. There would be separate instructions for students of other academic boards like CBSE or ICSE. Once students have indicated their preferences, they will get an option to go to the payment gateway and pay the entrance exam fees. It is free for state board students while non-state board students will have to pay the entrance fees of Rs 178.

Students who have taken the CET will be given priority in all the junior colleges based on merit in the CET. The FYJC admissions would take place in phases, in the first phase admissions who have appeared for CET, irrespective of the board, will get admissions as per merit. Post their admissions, students who had not opted for CET will be given admissions based on Class X merit.