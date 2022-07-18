Maharashtra: Opium worth Rs 8 lakh seized from vegetable vendor

Pune City police recently seized 2.8kg opium worth Rs eight lakh from a 22-year-old vegetable vendor.

The sleuths from the Unit 1 of Pune City police’s Crime Branch had received a tip-off that a person was coming to Tilak Road with a large quantity of contraband substance on July 16. Based on the information, a trap was laid near Hirabaug Chowk on Tilak Road the same day, the police said.

The suspect, identified as Raju Pratapram Gurjar, has been placed under arrest. Officials said Gurjar was staying in the Janwadi area of Gokhale Nagar for some time. He is from a Chopra village in Sojat taluka of Pali district in Rajasthan.

“While primary probe suggests that the suspect procured the opium from Rajasthan, we are looking into his supply and distribution network. We are trying to zero down on his accomplices and probe the possibility of him being a part of an organised narcotics ring,” said an officer from the Crime Branch.

An offence under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act was registered against the suspect. He was produced before a magistrate Sunday and has been remanded in police custody till July 2.

Notably, legal cultivation of opium is carried out in selected areas in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and it is monitored by the Union government. Licences for cultivation are issued by the Central Bureau of Narcotics to selected farmers. Opium cultivation is illegal in any other part of the country.