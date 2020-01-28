Maharashtra: Onion prices see downward trend as chorus grows for exports

After trading in the Rs 3,500-4,000 per quintal range for the better part of January, prices have now started cooling down. Monday’s average traded price will be lowest the bulb has traded in the last six months. (File photo) After trading in the Rs 3,500-4,000 per quintal range for the better part of January, prices have now started cooling down. Monday’s average traded price will be lowest the bulb has traded in the last six months. (File photo)

Prices of onion in most wholesale markets in Maharashtra have reported a downward trend as arrivals pick up. The clamour for opening up of exports has picked up with market sources talking about a bloodbath in onion markets as arrivals are all set to improve in the coming days.

On Monday, the average traded price of the bulb at Lasalgaon’s wholesale market in Niphad taluka of Nashik district was Rs 2,300 per quintal — a correction of Rs 1,500 from the Rs 3,801 the bulb had traded on January 1. Jaydutt Holkar, chairman of the market, pointed to the overall improved arrivals. “At present, farmers are bringing around 20,000 quintals of onions to the markets. This is going to improve,” he said.

The central government had stopped export of onions on September 30 due to the steep spike in price. Imports were allowed to bring down the prices of the bulb. Decreased acreage due to drought as well crop loss due to heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and other states were responsible for the price rise. But retail prices of the bulb had subsequently crossed the Rs 100 per kg market in most urban markets.

After trading in the Rs 3,500-4,000 per quintal range for the better part of January, prices have now started cooling down. Monday’s average traded price will be lowest the bulb has traded in the last six months. Holkar said this price correction will continue as arrivals improve over the next few days. “The late kharif crop (which is sown in September-October and harvested post-January) has started hitting the market. The quality is quite good,” he said.

The monthly onion report, prepared by the National Horticulture Board (NHB), has talked about almost normal sowing for the late kharif crop. The bigger worry for farmers is the further price correction once the rabi or summer crop hits the market after March. India generally reports at least 6.1 lakh hectares of onion acreage with Maharashtra alone reporting over 3 lakh hectares of acreage.

In the wake of this slide, clamour for exports has started rising from various quarters. Dr Bharti Chavan, the BJP MP from Dindori in Nashik, had written to the central government on January 13 open up exports. Similar demands have been raised by most of the market committees in Nashik.

