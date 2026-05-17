‘Rs 12.35/kg won’t even pay for fertiliser, labour’: Maharashtra onion farmers call Centre’s procurement price inadequate

When Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Friday that the Centre would begin procuring onions at Rs 12.35 per kg through NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India), the move was intended to provide relief to distressed farmers reeling under a price crash. For onion growers in Maharashtra, however, the announcement has done little to lift the gloom.

The Maharashtra State Onion Growers’ Association has opposed the rate, calling it insufficient and far removed from the ground reality of production costs.

“The announced rate does not even cover what it costs us to grow the crop. Between fertilisers, labour, transport, and other expenses, the average cost of production works out to roughly Rs 18 to Rs 20 per kg. At Rs 12.35, we cannot even recover the input cost. The floor price for procurement must be at least Rs 30 per kg – anything less, and farmers will not be able to repay their loans or keep their households running,” said Jitendra Solanke, an onion grower from Satana taluka in Nashik, who had recently been compelled to sell his produce at a mere 50 paise per kg at the Satana APMC.