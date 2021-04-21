Maharashtra on top with highest number of vaccinations

While the state will now plan on the roll-out and distribution of vaccines for people aged 18 and above from May 1, state Health Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas said as of now they had adequate number of doses.

MAHARASHTRA CONTINUES to top in the country with the highest number of vaccinations (1.26 crore) in the country. To date, 12,71,29,113 beneficiaries have been reportedly been vaccinated in the country. Maharashtra tops with a total of 1,26,50,266 reported vaccinations, followed by Rajasthan at 1.11 crore and Uttar Pradesh at 1.09 crore. Gujarat has also reportedly vaccinated as many as 1.06 crore beneficiaries.

While the state will now plan on the roll-out and distribution of vaccines for people aged 18 and above from May 1, state Health Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas said as of now they had adequate number of doses. He told The Indian Express that they had around 4.75 lakh doses as on Tuesday morning.

He also pointed out that vaccination was a permitted activity during lockdown and beneficiaries must take the shot by observing distance and other Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Across the state, Mumbai and Pune have vaccinated the highest number of beneficiaries. In Mumbai, 20.41 lakh beneficiaries have been inoculated while Pune has vaccinated 18.16 lakh beneficiaries. A total of 9,50,359 beneficiaries have been inoculated in Thane.

Across Pune, 1.3 lakh healthcare workers have got the first dose while 64,379 have got the second shot. A total of 1.5 lakh frontline workers have been administered the first dose while 39,384 have got the second dose. In the group of beneficiaries aged above 45, 13.44 lakh have got the first dose while 73,827 have got the second dose.

Limited stock of Covishield in Pune hospitals

Across several hospitals, there was a limited stock of Covishield doses on Tuesday. At Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, there were barely five to six vials while Ruby Hall Clinic conducted only 60 vaccinations. Authorities of Ruby Hall Clinic said they had a stock of Covaxin and would administer the second dose to beneficiaries on Wednesday. At Noble hospital, there were limited doses. Authorities at some large hospitals said they would recheck for stock availability on Wednesday.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh said they had received 1.10 lakh doses on Tuesday evening. “We have adequate stock across 560 vaccination centres in Pune district. On Tuesday, 37,115 persons were vaccinated,” he said.