Maharashtra: On promise of getting their children admitted to medical colleges, 13 cheated of Rs 2.53 crore

At least 13 persons from different parts of Maharashtra were cheated to the tune of Rs 2.53 crore by a group of con men who assured them that their children will get admission in a medical college in Nashik in return.

A 47-year-old man from Ahmednagar district has lodged the first information report in this case at the Yerwada police station on Thursday.

Police said the accused were running the office of an educational firm at Viman Nagar. They allegedly accepted Rs 30.72 lakh from the complainant and assured him that his son will get admission in a MBBS course at a medical college in Nashik under the ‘management quota’. The accused allegedly handed over a fake ‘allotment and selection letter’ in the name of the complainant’s son.

Police said the accused similarly cheated 12 more persons in the admission fraud, collecting nearly Rs 2.53 crore.

Police Sub-Inspector Ankush Dombale, the investigating officer, said, “Probe is on. No arrests have been made yet. We suspect the accused have cheated more people from different places in Maharashtra, including Pune, in the admission scam.”

Police have booked the accused under sections 420, 465, 468, 471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.