Saturday, June 06, 2020
COVID19

Maharashtra: On duty in Raigad district, NDRF jawan loses toes in mishap

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published: June 7, 2020 12:59:21 am
Nearly 20 teams of the NDRF were deployed in coastal areas of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, and 17 more were deployed in Gujarat in view of the cyclonic storm. (Representational)

A jawan of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) lose two of his toes in an accident while he was on duty at Shrivardhan in Raigad district, a coastal area hit by Cyclone Nisarga.

According to NDRF officials, the jawan, Indrajitsinh Chavan, was working on a road-clearance exercise in Shrivardhan along with his colleagues on Saturday morning. But during the work, two of his toes got chopped off by the equipment used for road clearance.

He was rushed to a local government hospital and then shifted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai in an ambulance. Raigad Police provided a pilot van and cleared the road, creating a ‘green corridor’ so that the ambulance could reach Mumbai as quickly as possible.

Nearly 20 teams of the NDRF were deployed in coastal areas of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, and 17 more were deployed in Gujarat in view of the cyclonic storm.

