Maharashtra: Offline classes for primary schools students to resume December 1

Thursday, November 25, 2021
By: Express News Service | Pune |
November 25, 2021 4:57:35 pm
The Maharashtra government had allowed schools to reopen for VIII to XII classes from October 4. (Representative image/PTI)

Primary school students in Maharashtra can go back to physical classes from December 1, the state government has announced.

After the decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting. Varsha Gaikwad, minister of education, said it has been decided to re-open schools from Class 1 to 4 in rural areas and Class 1 to 7 in urban areas from December 1. Strict Covid protocol will be followed with the reopening.

The decision was taken after consultation with the Chief Minister, the cabinet and approval from the paediatric Covid task force.

More details awaited

