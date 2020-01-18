Maharashtra: ‘Not undertaken anywhere’, govt may scrap Hyperloop project, hints Ajit Pawar

He said while the state government didn’t have the resources to implement such a massive project on a trial basis, if necessary, the state government was willing to consider it. (File photo) He said while the state government didn’t have the resources to implement such a massive project on a trial basis, if necessary, the state government was willing to consider it. (File photo)

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday hinted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government may not go forward with Hyperloop One, a proposed plan to build a next-generation travel system between Mumbai and Pune.

“The Hyperloop project has not been undertaken anywhere in the world. Let it first be implemented somewhere… where at least 10 km of it should be completed… If it is successful, than we will consider implementing it in the state,” Pawar said in Pune on Friday.

He said while the state government didn’t have the resources to implement such a massive project on a trial basis, if necessary, the state government was willing to consider it.

Pawar, the guardian minister of Pune district, held a meeting with officials of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and Maha-Metro, among others, to review ongoing projects in the district.

Pawar said expressway traffic between Mumbai and Pune was currently hampered by ongoing work on a tunnel. “The work is going on at Lonavala… once the tunnel is open for public, traffic will become smoother,” he said.

The minister said the Pune Metro route should be extended from Hadapsar to Kadamwasti, and from Swargate to Hadapsar. “The authorities should prepare a report and submit it to the state government for approval,” said Pawar, who is also the state finance minister.

The NCP leader also urged PMRDA to start work on the Metro route from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar, and urged the PMC to provide the land needed for the project.

The NCP leader also asked authorities to explore the possibility of Metro-Neo project, a ‘metro bus’ that runs on rail tracks as well as on roads, on the proposed High Capacity Mass Transit Route in the city.

PMC officials, however, expressed concern about the large amount of funds required for the project as the state government has refused to provide financial assistance for it.

Maha-Metro, which is building Metro routes from Nigdi to Swargate and Vanaz to Ramwadi, is implementing the Metro-Neo project in Nashik.

The minister also directed the PMC to start work on a number of projects — to improve city rivers, draw water from Bhama Askhed dam to supply to the city and set up waste processing plants.

He also reviewed the ongoing road-widening work from Alandi to Pandharpur and discussed the restoration of Shivneri Fort.

