Maharashtra not planning to impose curbs again right now: Rajesh Tope

Ahead of the 10-day Ganesh festival, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope has urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to prevent a third wave of coronavirus infections. “This is not rocket science. Overcrowding will definitely put one at risk of Covid-19 and increase the chances of spread,” he said.

“While the state is not planning to increase restrictions, we are looking at places where cases are increasing and further decisions will be taken after that,” he said.

Tope, who was in Pune to attend an event in the city on Monday, also reiterated that it was crucial to abide by the guidelines laid down by the state Health Department. Seventy per cent of the cases in Maharashtra are being reported from four to five districts — Pune, Mumbai Ratnagiri, Ahmednagar and Satara.

“While Ganesh festival is a joyous occasion, we have fervently appealed to devotees to strictly observe Covid-appropriate behaviour and avoid overcrowding. We have stepped up vaccination and after achieving the highest one-day count of administering over 12 lakh doses, we hope to get more doses to inoculate a large number of people,” said Tope.

When asked about Nagpur guardian minister Nitin Raut’s statement about a third wave, Tope said, “There is no decision on increasing the level of restrictions but drawing on past experience, informed measures will be taken”.

A total of 3,898 new Covid-19 cases and 86 deaths were reported across the state on Tuesday. Overall, Maharashtra has reported 64.93 lakh Covid-19 infections and 1.37 lakh deaths. In the Nashik circle, Ahmednagar has reported 657 new Covid cases while in Pune circle, Pune has reported 424 new cases, Satara has 333 new cases and Solapur has 315 new cases. In the Mumbai circle, 349 cases were reported from the municipal corporation of Greater Mumbai.