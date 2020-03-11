Maharashtra: No trees to be felled for Thackeray memorial in Aurangabad, says govt

Bal thackeray Bal thackeray

In the wake of protests over the felling of trees over a planned Metro car shed in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony, the Maharashtra government has decreed that no trees will be felled during the development of the proposed garden and memorial for Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray in Aurangabad.

“The committee that finalised the plan for the garden and memorial had taken the utmost care to ensure that no trees on the land need to be cut. So, the implementing authority has to take care to ensure no trees are cut during the development of the project,” said state urban development department in a government resolution on Monday while giving its administrative approval to the Rs 25.49 crore plan for developing the garden and memorial of Thackeray.

The state urban development department said that the public works department had given its technical approval to the plan on February 10. The state government, based on the framework of technical approval, has given its administrative approval on certain conditions.

Under these conditions, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has been declared the authority to implement the project. The municipal commissioner of AMC has been appointed the controlling authority for the project implementation.

The conditions stipulate that it will be the responsibility of the AMC commissioner to get the project completed within a certain time frame and the state government appointed committee will take review of the project. The disbursement of state funds will be through the district collectorate of Aurangabad, which will also keep a track on effective use of funds as per the rules, sources said.

The state cabinet on October 4, 2016, had approved diversion of seven hectares of CIDCO land in Aurangabad for development of Bal Thackeray’s memorial. A panel was constituted on April 17, 2017 to prepare and finalise the plan. Aurangabad’s guardian minister had approved the draft plan and model on January 30.

