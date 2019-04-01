Maharashtra: No respite, heatwave conditions to stay for 48 hours, says IMD

Heatwave conditions will continue in Vidarbha and Marathwada regions for another 48 hours with officials at India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting that the maximum temperature here may continue to hover around 40 degrees Celsius over the next week.

Mercury has witnessed a rise across Maharashtra over the past week, with day temperatures gradually reaching the 40-degrees mark. Last week, Pune recorded the hottest March day in a decade.

As April sets in, the Met office has said that heat wave conditions will be experienced over Vidarbha, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and parts of Rajasthan till April 4.

“In Maharashtra, heat wave conditions will prevail in Vidarbha, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra areas till April 1. Day temperatures will remain three to four degrees above normal,” an official from IMD, Pune, said.

At 25 degrees, Malegaon reported the sharpest spike in the minimum temperatures followed by Solapur (24.1 degrees), Kolhapur (23.8 degrees) and Pune (22.3 degrees).

Nights in many places in Madhya Maharashtra, too, were extremely warm as the minimum temperatures went up by three to six degrees above normal.