Maharashtra: No decision on making masks compulsory, health minister Rajesh Tope clarifies

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope clarified on Saturday that the state government has not decided to make masks mandatory in the state but appealed to people to use masks when in closed spaces.

Speaking to the media in Pune, Tope said that the use of certain words in a three-page letter sent to local civic bodies had caused the confusion. “Districts like Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune and Raigad have seen a small surge in numbers. In this regard, the Union health ministry had sent a letter asking for action to be taken. The letter had the word ‘must’ which seems to have created confusion,” he said.

Earlier this week, the media had reported that masking was compulsory in closed spaces due to an increased number of cases reported in the state. Tope said this was not the case. He added that as of now, there is no compulsion but appealed to people to use masks in closed spaces.

The government is keeping a close watch on the situation and necessary action would be taken after 10-15 days, he said. Most cases being reported are mild, he added. District authorities have been asked to ramp up vaccination and increase testing, Tope said.