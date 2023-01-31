scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Maharashtra: Implementation of new examination pattern for MPSC to be postponed

The MPSC had earlier decided to conduct the main examination with a UPSC-like descriptive pattern from 2023.

The students expressed satisfaction over the decision taken by the goverment.

Unrelenting protests by civil services aspirants have forced the Eknath Shinde-led state government to delay the implementation of the new examination pattern for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) to 2025.

MPSC aspirants, supported by the Indian Youth Congress, have held protests in Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, and Nagpur over the last few months.

On Tuesday, a group of students started a protest over the issue at Alaka Talkies in Pune. The protesters were visited by BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar who called Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and informed him about the aspirants’ demands.

Earlier this month, Fadnavis who was in Pune during the student protest, had seemed reluctant to the demand of postponing the implementation of the new exam pattern.

On Tuesday, speaking to the protesters over the phone, he promised to take a positive decision in the cabinet meeting.

Later in the day, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said after the cabinet meeting that he has communicated to the MPSC that implementing the new pattern from the current year will be unjust to students who are currently preparing for the exams. “I have made a strong appeal to MPSC to delay the implementation till 2025,” Shinde tweeted.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 17:26 IST
