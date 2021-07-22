Maharashtra: NDRF teams deployed following heavy rainfall predictions

Following predictions of heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Maharashtra and some other areas in Western Maharashtra, the Pune headquartered 5th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed eight teams in coastal areas including Mumbai and two more in flood prone areas of Kolhapur district.

The 5th Battalion of the NDRF is headquartered at Sudumbare near Talegaon in Pune district and has a total of 18 teams comprising 45 personnel each or less. These teams are equipped with boats, rescue equipment and the team members include engineering, paramedic, technical experts and also a dog squad. The configurations of these teams change as per the nature of emergency.

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Mumbai and other districts in the Konkan region, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over the next 24 hours.

NDRF officials said that as on Thursday morning eight teams of the 5th Battalion were positioned in the coastal areas including five in Mumbai, one in Thane, one in Palghar and one at Chiplun in Ratnagiri district. Two teams have been deployed in Kolhapur. These deployments have been made following requisition from the respective district administrations and state government. As many as 10 teams will remain on stand-by at the NDRF headquarters in Pune, officials said.