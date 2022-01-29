Maharashtra NCC Directorate wins prestigious PM banner at RDC 2022

The Maharashtra National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate won the prestigious Prime Minister Banner at the Republic Day Camp (RDC) 2022.

A press release issued by the Press Information Bureau stated, “Cadets from 17 NCC directorates from various states participated in the month-long RDC Camp this year. Maharashtra State Directorate had also fielded a contingent of 57 cadets, both boys and girls, drawn from various districts of the state. The RDC 2022 for the NCC during the year Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav and Swarnim Vijay Varsh culminated with the PM’s Rally at Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantonment on 28 January 2022.”

“In the month-long camp, the cadets did their best in various competitions like drill, Rajpath marching, Guard of Honor to PM, PM’s Rally Line Layout, Flag Area briefing and Cultural Event. The consistent excellent performance of the contingent throughout the Camp in all events saw the NCC directorate of Maharashtra being adjudged the Best Directorate. In PM’s Rally held at Carriappa Parade Ground on 28 January 2022, PM Narendra Modi presented the prestigious PM Banner to Major General Y P Khanduri, ADG, NCC Directorate, Maharashtra. SUO Siddhesh Jadhav was the Banner Bearer and Cadet captain Nikita Khot was the Trophy bearer,” the release added.

“The prestigious PM Banner has been won by the Maharashtra NCC Directorate after seven years. Last time the state won the banner was in 2014. NCC Group Pune was responsible for selection and training officers, PI Staff and cadets the contingent and toiled day and night for over two months in preparations for the RDC till 18 Dec 2021,” it stated further.

“Speaking on the occasion, Brig R K Gaikwad, Commander NCC Group Pune complimented the contingent that was led by Lt Col Anirudh Sinh, assisted by Major Arusha Shete and S/O Manoj Phirange and the Cadets for their outstanding performance. The professional ethics and values of Armed Forces are closely linked with the values of society from which it draws its people. He was appreciative of the parents who had permitted their wards to participate in the camp despite the COVID and outbreak of OMICRON variant,” the press release mentioned.