Maharashtra NCC contingent leaves for Delhi for Republic Day Camp

The Maharashtra Directorate contingent of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) was flagged off from Pune Thursday to participate in the 2023 Republic Day Camp in New Delhi. The contingent was the champion directorate in the 2022 Republic Day Camp.

The contingent, comprising 116 cadets, was flagged off from the NCC Group Headquarters in Pune by Brigadier Mitra.

The contingent with 84 Army cadets, 16 Navy cadets and 16 Air Force cadets has undergone rigorous training for the past two months in the pre-Republic Day Camp held at the NCC Group Headquarters.

The 2023 Republic Day Camp is scheduled to be inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankha in the first week of January and will culminate with the Prime Minister’s Rally on January 27. In the month-long camp, the cadets would participate in various activities, including the Rajpath march, Guard of Honour for the PM, PM’s Rally, Line layout, Flag Area Briefing and cultural events.

The NCC Directorate Maharashtra was adjudged the best Directorate in this year’s Republic Day camp following its consistent excellent performance in all events.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the prestigious PM Banner to Major General Y P Khanduri, Additional Director General, NCC Directorate Maharashtra in the PM’s Rally held at Cariappa Parade Ground, New Delhi, on January 28, 2022. Senior Under Officer Siddesh Jadhav was the banner-bearer and Cadet Captain Nikita Khot was the trophy-bearer.