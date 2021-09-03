Maharashtra: After hints of name being dropped, Raju Shetti says seat in legislative council decided between him & NCP chief

Day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar hinted farmer leader Raju Shetti’s name may have been dropped from the list of recommended names for nomination to the legislative council, the latter Friday agreed that the same was “not promised but conclusively decided”.

“There was no promise made. It was decided between me and NCP chief Sharad Pawar,” Shetti said while expressing his anger.

A list of 12 names was recommended last year by the cabinet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

On Thursday, Ajit Pawar had said, “New information has come to the fore that those who have lost the election are not appointed to the upper house of the state legislature. We are verifying this new information. If there is any issue in it, then the Chief Minister will take the decision on it.”

However, Constitutional expert Ulhas Bapat said there is no law that prevents a person who lost in the election to be nominated to the state legislative council.

“Under the Constitution, the Governor has to nominate members recommended by the state cabinet to the state legislative council. The governor has to act on the advice of the council of ministers. He has no right to create hurdles or delay the nominations once the state cabinet recommends the names to him. If he delays or seeks to create hurdles, it amounts to constitutional fraud,” Bapat said while pointing out that BJP leader Arun Jaitley, who had lost the Lok Sabha election, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

Bapat said under Article 171 of the Constitution, the Governor should nominate one-sixth of the members of the state legislative council from among experts from different fields, including arts and science. “These experts cannot get elected on their own. Therefore, the Constitution provides that they should be nominated to the council. And these nominations have to be done by the state cabinet.”

Bapat said the Governor has certain discretionary powers. “But among the discretionary powers bestowed upon the Governor, he has not been given the power to sit on nominations of the members recommended by the state cabinet. In this case, he has clearly violated the Constitution by indefinitely delaying a decision on nominating the members,” he said.

He said the Supreme Court in one of its decisions has clearly laid down that the Governor is not an employee of the central government. “He is the constitutional head of the state where he is serving as the Governor. It is the duty of the Governor to uphold the Constitution. Any violation of the constitutional norms amounts to committing a fraud on the Constitution itself,” he said.

NCP reportedly decided to drop Shetti’s name as he has been holding agitations against the government. “I don’t know whether they have decided to drop my name because of the agitations I have been leading. No one from NCP has told me anything about this. I want to emphasise that there was no promise made but a decision was taken by the NCP chief about nominating me,” Shetti said.

When contacted, NCP spokesperson Umesh Patil said, “NCP leaders will take a final decision as to who should be dropped and who should be included. I can’t comment whether we have dropped a name or not.”

During the tenure of the BJP-Sena government in Maharashtra, Shetti was with the saffron regime. However, he parted ways and joined hands with the NCP-Congress faction.

“He had made certain seat adjustments on the request of the NCP chief and in return, he was told he would be given a prominent place if Congress-NCP comes to power,” his close aides said.

Shetti had lost the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Hatkanangle seat in Kolhapur district.