Maharashtra: MTDC issues statement on responsible tourism ahead of 47th anniversary

The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) will celebrate its 47th anniversary on January 20 and on the occasion, it issued instructions on responsible tourism in a statement Thursday.

As a step towards responsible tourism, the MDTC has a pilot project at Mahabaleshwar that incorporates the five values of no preservatives, no additives, no colours, no artificial flavours and no ajinomoto.

MTDC operates 30 tourist residences, 29 restaurants and boat clubs. “The responsibility of responsible tourism should be fully implemented in all the tourist residences, restaurants, boat clubs as well as visiting centres which come under the purview of the corporation,” Jayashree Bhoj, managing director of the corporation said.

“All the staff working in the tourist residences/restaurants of the corporation are from the vicinity of the tourist residences/restaurants and locals. By providing employment and proper training to local employees, MTDC supports their financial well-being and helps in improving the living standards of the local people,” MTDC’s Pune regional manager Deepak Harane said.

“From time-to-time, cleanliness campaigns, plastic pollution control, messages explaining the importance of cleanliness will be implemented in the tourist accommodations,” the statement said.

The statement also instructed MTDC staff to “manage and dispose of the waste in the area and to separate waste (wet and dry) generated in the kitchen” in accordance with government guidelines by paying municipal employees who transport the waste in trucks.

“The staff will get weekly instructions about how to be responsible for laundry, linen, air-conditioning system, generators, various types of purchases as well as sustainable materials and much more,” Harane said.

Local delicacies will be promoted in the restaurants of the corporation such as pithale, usal and vegetables made with kala masala, the statement added.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.