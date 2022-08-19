Maharashtra: MSEDCL terminates service of 76 defaulting meter reading agencies

To ensure electricity meter readings are accurate, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has decided to monitor the activity in a mission mode. Apart from terminating at least 76 defaulting meter reading agencies, the power utility has also issued show cause notices to 41 officials for their lacklustre approach in the matter.

Chief Managing Director of MSEDCL Vijay Singhal, who has been reviewing the activity on a regular basis, in a statement on Friday said the services of the agencies, who failed to improve their performance even after giving the opportunity to improve the quality of meter reading, contracted at 76 subdivisions, have been terminated.

“Strict action has been taken against the defaulting agencies. As a result of the activity, not only has a drastic reduction in consumer billing complaints been observed but also has it resulted in a rise in billed units in the last three to four months, with an addition in revenue to the tune of Rs 575 crore,” the statement added.

Correct reading and billing are the crux of proper consumer billing. Defaults in the meter reading activity not only results in average billing of the consumer but also results in billing grievances as well as revenue loss to MSEDCL. While the meter reading performance of each agency is being closely monitored from the MSEDCL headquarters, according to the statement, the rate of photo rejection has reduced from 48 per cent to 3 per cent through close monitoring over the meter reading work by the outsourced meter reading agencies.

Singhal said, “By such strict measures, we are sending a clear message that it is the responsibility of MSEDCL to issue an accurate bill to customers for the electricity consumed. Lethargy in this aspect will not be tolerated at all. Due to the on-going measures, there has been a tremendous improvement in meter reading and billing. The number of customer billing complaints have decreased drastically.” He further added that the agencies have been told that actions like being blacklisted will be initiated if the utility observes persistent errors in meter readings.