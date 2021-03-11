Maharashtra: MSEDCL registers record power supply of 22,339 MW on March 9

On Tuesday, the power demand of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, rose to 25,203 MW. (File/Representational Image)

Barring Mumbai, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited recorded the highest-ever power demand on March 9 at 22, 339 MW. With accurate planning, the power utility successfully fulfilled this demand, which is also its highest-ever supply, according to a statement by MSEDCL.

Currently, the state is experiencing summer heat with the electricity consumption of agriculture pumps increasing regularly. This has resulted in increasing power demand since last few days.

On Tuesday, the power demand of the state, including Mumbai, rose to 25,203 MW. Excluding Mumbai, which has a consumer base of more than 2 crore, the demand for 22, 339 MW was supplied without any interruption by MSEDCL. The utility officials said they did not resort to loadshedding.

Principal Secretary, Energy, Dinesh Waghmare and Chairman and Managing Director of Mahavitaran, Vijay Singhal, in the statement said that proper power planning and procurement of power from various sources was done to fulfill this demand.

Augmentation of distribution network, successful expansion, and operation and maintenance work resulted in successful transmission of highest-ever power supply of more than 22,000 MW. In the coming months of April and May, the demand will increase more due to summer heat and the utility is preparing to fulfill the upcoming power demand.

Prior to this, MSEDCL had supplied its highest demand of 21, 570 MW on February 19, 2020.