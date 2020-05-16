Maharashtra: MSEDCL registers 1.39 lakh online complaints

Another 85,000 complaints were registered through other online medium. (Express/Representational) Another 85,000 complaints were registered through other online medium. (Express/Representational)

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has registered 1.39 lakh power failure complaints through its missed call, SMS and other online services. The complaints were registered between April 21 and May 13, a statement issued by the power utility on Friday said. Of the total, 53,160 complaints were registered through the missed call service while 1,583 through SMS.

Another 85,000 complaints were registered through other online medium.

The highest number of complaints through the missed call service was registered from Kalyan zone at 10,921, followed by Pune (8,704), Bhandup (5,426), Nagpur (4,850), Nashik (3,939), Kolhapur (3,701), Akola (2,555), Baramati (2,424), Auranagabad (2,014), Amravati (1,805), Jalgaon (1,609), Nanded (1,466), Latur (1,412), Chandrapur (822), Konkan (785) and Gondia (725).

