Maharashtra: MSEDCL unearths power thefts worth Rs 131.50 crore

August 11, 2022 12:26:28 pm
Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) flying squad has exposed a total of 2,625 cases of electricity theft to the tune of Rs 131.50 crore during the period from April to June this year. Vijay Singhal, chairman and managing director of MSEDCL told The Indian Express that the aim is to curb electricity thefts, misuse of electricity, and other irregularities. “Towards that effect, instructions have been issued to set up 10 flying squad units at the divisional level,” Singhal said Wednesday.
Singhal said that strict action is being taken against those who steal electricity in order to improve the financial situation of MSEDCL. He also directed the flying squad teams to work more efficiently to curb power thefts at a recent meeting held with executive director (in-charge) Shivaji Indalkar (retired commander) along with other officers of the Safety and Enforcement (S and E) Department.
At present, 63 flying squad units along with 8 Enforcement units are working in the S and E department of MSEDCL. During the first quarter of fiscal 2022-23, the flying squad unearthed 2,625 cases where electricity to the tune of 239.58 MU was illegally consumed and collected a fine of Rs 54.16 crore. Singhal has also directed the S and E officers to expedite the recovery of the remaining amount
The MSEDCL flying squad units comprise Konkan Regional Office (22), Pune Regional Office (14), Nagpur Regional Office (15), and Aurangabad Regional Office (12). Each Flying squad team has uncovered nearly 20 cases of power theft every month.
In 2019-20, a total of 9,250 theft cases worth Rs 97.50 crore were detected. In the subsequent year, despite various restrictions due to the Covid-19, the flying squad registered 7,169 cases worth Rs 87.49 crore. In 2021-22, a massive 13,370 cases of electricity theft to the tune of Rs 264.46 crore were unearthed, the MSEDCL said in statement Wednesday.
Subscriber Only Stories
Out of the total amount charged against the thefts, the company has recovered Rs 54.36 crore, Rs 53.18 crore and Rs 124.98 crore for the financial years 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 respectively. Electricity theft, misuse of electricity or unauthorised use of electricity is a cognizable offence under Indian Electricity Act, 2003.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Five states that refused to join India after IndependencePremium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key statesPremium
Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than donePremium
Latest News
Adani plans $5.2 billion alumina mill in growing metal ambitions
Satellite imagery shows Antarctic ice shelf crumbling faster than thought
‘Freediving is his calling’: French man breaks deep dive world record with bi-fins
Newspaper clippings, maps and images from Partition: Exhibition now open at Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate metro stations
Bogus, a joke: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar denies Sushil Modi’s V-P claims
‘Ashish Nehra is right now preparing for UK Prime Minister Elections. So Chill’: Sehwag trolls Pakistani political commentator
Walk of Japanese children develops differently from kids in other countries: Study
Cattle smuggling case: TMC leader, close aide of CM Mamata Banerjee Anubrata Mondal taken to CBI office for questioning
Gulshan Devaiah says it’s ‘ridiculous’ to debate about whether his Badhaai Do character should’ve been played by queer actor
Speculation about my replacement politically motivated, makes my position stronger: Karnataka CM Bommai
SSC Recruitment 2022: Application form released for Sub-Inspector vacancies; check how to apply, deadline
Noida detective agency illegally sold over 1,000 call logs to customers in marital or family dispute cases: Police