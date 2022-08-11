scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Maharashtra: MSEDCL unearths power thefts worth Rs 131.50 crore

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited flying squad spots 2,625 cases of electricity thefts from April to June. Instructions have been issued to set up 10 flying squad units at the divisional level.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 11, 2022 12:26:28 pm
Singhal said that strict action is being taken against those who steal electricity in order to improve the financial situation of MSEDCL. (Representational Image)

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) flying squad has exposed a total of 2,625 cases of electricity theft to the tune of Rs 131.50 crore during the period from April to June this year. Vijay Singhal, chairman and managing director of MSEDCL told The Indian Express that the aim is to curb electricity thefts, misuse of electricity, and other irregularities. “Towards that effect, instructions have been issued to set up 10 flying squad units at the divisional level,” Singhal said Wednesday.

Singhal said that strict action is being taken against those who steal electricity in order to improve the financial situation of MSEDCL. He also directed the flying squad teams to work more efficiently to curb power thefts at a recent meeting held with executive director (in-charge) Shivaji Indalkar (retired commander) along with other officers of the Safety and Enforcement (S and E) Department.

At present, 63 flying squad units along with 8 Enforcement units are working in the S and E department of MSEDCL. During the first quarter of fiscal 2022-23, the flying squad unearthed 2,625 cases where electricity to the tune of 239.58 MU was illegally consumed and collected a fine of Rs 54.16 crore. Singhal has also directed the S and E officers to expedite the recovery of the remaining amount
The MSEDCL flying squad units comprise Konkan Regional Office (22), Pune Regional Office (14), Nagpur Regional Office (15), and Aurangabad Regional Office (12). Each Flying squad team has uncovered nearly 20 cases of power theft every month.

In 2019-20, a total of 9,250 theft cases worth Rs 97.50 crore were detected. In the subsequent year, despite various restrictions due to the Covid-19, the flying squad registered 7,169 cases worth Rs 87.49 crore. In 2021-22, a massive 13,370 cases of electricity theft to the tune of Rs 264.46 crore were unearthed, the MSEDCL said in statement Wednesday.

Out of the total amount charged against the thefts, the company has recovered Rs 54.36 crore, Rs 53.18 crore and Rs 124.98 crore for the financial years 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 respectively. Electricity theft, misuse of electricity or unauthorised use of electricity is a cognizable offence under Indian Electricity Act, 2003.

First published on: 11-08-2022 at 12:26:28 pm

