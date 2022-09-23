scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Maharashtra: MSEDCL appeals Navratri pandals to get power connections

According to a statement, Navratri Utsav pandals will be charged only Rs 4.71 per unit for the first 100 units, Rs 8.69 per unit for 101 to 300 units, Rs 11.72 per unit for 301 to 500 units and Rs 13.21 for consumption of more than 500 units.

Navratri festival will be celebrated from September 26. (File)

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has appealed to Navratri festival pandals to get authorised power connections at discounted rates on a temporary basis. The pandals have also been directed to take measures to prevent possible accidents due to errors.

Navratri festival will be celebrated from September 26. According to a statement, Navratri Utsav pandals will be charged only Rs 4.71 per unit for the first 100 units, Rs 8.69 per unit for 101 to 300 units, Rs 11.72 per unit for 301 to 500 units and Rs 13.21 for consumption of more than 500 units. Action will be taken as per the Indian Electricity Act 2003 if the pandals use unauthorised electricity, the statement added.

“Proper care should be taken of the electrical system to avoid potential hazards during the festival period,” the power utility said. “Electrical arrangement and set-ups for pavilions and lighting must be done by authorised electrical contractors and it is prudent to ensure that the earthing of the electrical system in the pandals is in good condition,” it added.

“If the insulation of the wires inside the pandal is damaged, current may flow through such wires into the iron sheets of the pavilion or wet objects. To prevent this, the wires should be stripped or covered with insulation tape of suitable capacity,” MSEDCL advised.

“Plywood or wooden boards should be placed behind the switchboard. Care should be taken that the distribution lines and transformer do not touch the scenes of Navratri festival and processions. It is essential to have a separate neutral for the power supply and generator in the festival. If the generator is started when the power supply is off, a single neutral causes the electricity in the generator to flow into the distribution line and cause fatal accidents,” the MSEDCL statement cautioned. In case of complaints or need of urgent help, MSEDCL could be contacted through 1912 or 1800 212 3435 or 1800 233 3435.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 08:25:02 pm
Live Blog

