Maharashtra HSC results declared, pass percentage of 94.22 per cent a reality check

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), Class XII examination on Wednesday, with the state recording an overall pass percentage of 94.22 per cent, a considerable decline compared to last year when it recorded the highest-ever pass percentage of 99.63 per cent.

This year, of the 14.39 lakh students who appeared for the March-April 2022 examinations, an overall 94.22 per cent passed across the state. Last year, when the board examinations were cancelled and students were given marks based on a three-year assessment formula, the total pass percentage of the state was 99.63 per cent, a record high compared to the previous years.

However, in March-April 2020, when regular offline exams were held across the state, the overall pass percentage was 90.66 per cent, which is 4 per cent lesser than the overall pass percentage recorded this year.

Despite protests across the state from students as well as political organisations to cancel offline board examinations and hold online examinations or internal assessments this year, the state education department had refused to change its decision. Stating that examinations are an important aspect of education and that it was not practical to conduct online examinations for such a large student population, the state education department stuck to its decision of offline exams.

This year, amongst the different streams, Science recorded a 98.3 pass percentage, Commerce 91.71 pass percentage, Arts 90.51 and HSC Vocational had an overall 92.40 pass percentage.

Of all the nine divisions, Konkan division has recorded the highest pass percentage with 97.21 per cent while Mumbai division has the lowest pass percentage of 90.91 per cent.

Of the 153 subjects, 24 subjects saw 100 per cent results.

This year, 95.24 per cent of the handicapped students who appeared cleared their HSC, Class XII exams.

Meanwhile, students can check their subject-wise results on the website http://www.mahresult.nic.in and even take printouts of the same. The other websites where the results will be declared are: http://hscresult.mkcl.org, http://www.mahresults.org.in, http://mh12.abpmajha.com.

Schools and junior colleges will be able to check their consolidated results on http://www.mahahsscboard.in.

If any student has any queries or objections regarding the results, the board has released a list of complaint redressal officers at every division level. For Pune division, complaints can be registered with Priya Shinde, assistant secretary, MSBSHSE Pune divisional board, by emailing sscboardpune@gmail.com or calling at 9689192899.

A format for the complaint is available on the website http://www.mahahsscboard.in, using which students can raise complaints. The complaint redressal officer would have to resolve the complaints/queries within 10 days.

Last year, the board exams were cancelled and results were calculated based on a three-year assessment formula by schools. The scores of HSC students had been calculated on a 30:30:40 formula, which is the ‘best of three’ subject marks of Class 10, final exam marks of Class 11 and remaining based on college-level assessment in Class 12, which can be either unit tests, first-semester exams, or practice exams. For the practical component, marks were awarded based on the state board’s existing policy then.