‘People doubt I was selected’: The long wait for a Maharashtra government job

When Prathamesh Shant learnt that he had secured a government job in Maharashtra’s agriculture department, the 28-year-old was elated, believing he could ease his family’s financial burden. Months later, that relief has given way to uncertainty.

“We are still waiting for our appointments,” said Shant, who is from Radhanagari in Kolhapur district. “My financial background is not very strong, and I studied by borrowing money from friends. I was hopeful that after getting selected, I would no longer have to burden my parents financially and could instead help them. But even after the final result, there is no clear appointment date,” he added.

The preliminary examination of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission’s (MPSC) Agriculture Services Examination 2024 was held in December 2024. The recruitment process ended with the final merit list published on June 17 this year. Yet, for the hundreds of candidates selected, the wait is far from over.

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“Now, roughly two years are about to be over since the MPSC State Services advertisement was issued for posts in the agriculture services. We were shortlisted in the merit list, completed the medical and police verification process, and were finally declared selected, but…,” Shant said.

A long recruitment process

The recruitment process began with an advertisement issued on September 26, 2024, for 258 posts across three categories: 48 deputy directors of agriculture, 53 taluka agriculture officers and 157 circle agriculture officers.

The preliminary examination was held on December 1, 2024, followed by the descriptive mains examination on May 18, 2025. Interviews were conducted from January 24 to February 10 this year. The first merit list was published on March 18, with the final merit list and recommendation being declared on June 17. Selected candidates then had to undergo document verification on July 21, followed by medical and police verification.

However, the wait for appointment orders continues.

Putting off plans, facing social pressure

For several candidates, the delay has meant putting personal and financial plans on hold. “The delay is also affecting our personal lives. Some candidates are postponing marriage plans because they do not know when they will be posted. We have also lost valuable time in terms of seniority,” Shant explained. “After studying for years and finally getting selected, waiting for so long for an appointment is emotionally difficult. There is also a social pressure –everyone in my village celebrated my selection, but now people even doubt whether I was actually selected,” he added.

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Shant said candidates were also facing questions because of recent reports of irregularities in MPSC examinations. “There are discussions among villagers about whether I was involved in the recent MPSC paper leak news. It is painful because we have gone through the entire recruitment process and cleared all the stages. Our demand is simply that the administration should expedite the appointment process,” he said.

Shivcharan Hari Sankpal, 26, another selected candidate from Kolhapur, said those who appeared for other services under the same recruitment cycle had already moved ahead. “Nearly two years have passed since the advertisement was issued, but we still do not have appointments. Candidates selected for other services under the same advertisement, including assistant conservator of forests and range forest officers from the Forest Services and other State Services posts, have already started their training in August,” Sankpal said.

“According to the Government Resolution, candidates should be appointed within three months of the final recommendation date. Ideally, the entire recruitment process should be completed within a year. The delay is affecting our careers, while we remain uncertain about when our service will actually begin,” he added.

Similar delays had also been reported by candidates selected through the 2021 and 2022 Agriculture Services examinations, Shant said.

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Orders will be issued soon: Agriculture commissioner

Agriculture Commissioner Suraj Mandhare, however, said the department had already initiated the verification process and that the delay was largely due to medical cases requiring additional scrutiny.

“After receiving the joining requisition, we immediately sent it forward for medical examination and police verification. Almost 90 per cent of the verification is complete. The delay is because some candidates have been referred to higher medical boards for further verification,” Mandhare told The Indian Express.

“I have been following up on this with the collectors and superintendents of police of the respective districts and am pursuing it closely. As the remaining documents are verified, the appointment orders will be issued immediately,” he added.