Maharashtra moots mobile testing labs to ramp up RT-PCR tests

The selection of labs will be finalised after a virtual meeting called by the Commissionerate. (Express File)

With mounting Covid-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government has called upon laboratories offering mobile testing facilities to conduct RT-PCR tests.

The Commissionerate of Health has invited applications from such laboratories to further ramp up the testing. Since the last ten days, the state has been consistently adding over 60,000 Covid-19 positive cases, the highest ever by any state since the beginning of the pandemic last year. So far, over 2.33 crore tests have been done in the State.

The selection of labs will be finalised after a virtual meeting called by the Commissionerate. Interested parties must submit their applications addressed to Commissioner Health, Government of Maharashtra, Arogya Bhavan, First Floor, St George Hosiptal Compound, Mumbai, before April 20.