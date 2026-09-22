Maharashtra to witness monsoon’s exit with 17% rain deficit

The Southwest Monsoon is expected to start withdrawing from Maharashtra around October 5. By October 10, it is likely to have left the major portion of the state which, at present is reeling under a 17 per cent rainfall deficit. The country, as a whole, has recorded a 15 per cent below-normal rain.

Between June 1 and September 22, Maharashtra receives a normal rainfall of 953.2 mm. However, this year it recorded 787.2 mm. The impact of the shortfall is evident in several of the state’s districts. Ahilyanagar has reported a departure of 42 per cent; Sangli 24 per cent, Solapur 57 per cent and Nadurbar 34 per cent.

There have been patches of normal rain, even excess, on the state map. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that, in Pune, the weekly rainfall deficit for September 10–16 was 82 per cent, but the district’s seasonal cumulative rainfall was 20 per cent above normal. In the same week, Satara recorded a weekly rainfall deficit of 92 per cent, but its cumulative rains was still 25 per cent in excess. During this period in Kolhapur, the departure was 97 per cent, but the cumulative rains was only 11 per cent below normal and is categorised as normal.