Maharashtra to witness monsoon’s exit with 17% rain deficit

Pune sees longest dry spell in years.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
2 min readPuneSep 22, 2026 07:32 PM IST
Maharashtra monsoon withdrawal 2026Between June 1 and September 22, Maharashtra receives a normal rainfall of 953.2 mm. (Express file photo)
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The Southwest Monsoon is expected to start withdrawing from Maharashtra around October 5. By October 10, it is likely to have left the major portion of the state which, at present is reeling under a 17 per cent rainfall deficit. The country, as a whole, has recorded a 15 per cent below-normal rain.

Between June 1 and September 22, Maharashtra receives a normal rainfall of 953.2 mm. However, this year it recorded 787.2 mm. The impact of the shortfall is evident in several of the state’s districts. Ahilyanagar has reported a departure of 42 per cent; Sangli 24 per cent, Solapur 57 per cent and Nadurbar 34 per cent.

There have been patches of normal rain, even excess, on the state map. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that, in Pune, the weekly rainfall deficit for September 10–16 was 82 per cent, but the district’s seasonal cumulative rainfall was 20 per cent above normal. In the same week, Satara recorded a weekly rainfall deficit of 92 per cent, but its cumulative rains was still 25 per cent in excess. During this period in Kolhapur, the departure was 97 per cent, but the cumulative rains was only 11 per cent below normal and is categorised as normal.

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The weather office has forecast thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, in Pune, the Ghats of Pune, Nashik and its ghats, Ahilyanagar, Kolhapur and its ghats, Satara, the Ghats of Satara, Solapur and Sangli, for September 23. In Pune, the thunderstorm has not make a big impact on the rain.

Must Read | Monsoon retreat begins even as 43% of India remains rain deficit

A weather expert from the organisation Vagaries of the Weather points out that it has been around 52 days since Shivajinagar recorded a double-digit 24-hour rainfall. “According to data since 2014, there was only one more year when Pune’s Shivajinagar went without a double-digit rainfall in the monsoon season for such a long time. That happened in 2018, when there were 64 consecutive days of no double-digit rainfall. This is the second longest streak of this phenomenon,” the expert said, adding that Shivajinagar received a total of 706 mm of seasonal rainfall this year.

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Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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