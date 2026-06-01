Maharashtra urges farmers to delay sowing as monsoon onset unlikely before June 10

Officials have urged people to ensure their own safety and that of their livestock during lightning strikes. (File Photo)

With no possibility of the onset of the monsoon at least till June 10, the Maharashtra government has asked farmers not to rush to sow seeds by relying on thunderstorms and what may be pre-monsoon showers.

“The upcoming thunderstorms have nothing to do with the monsoon, as the monsoon has not yet reached Kerala. As of now, the monsoon is not likely to arrive in most parts of the state until at least June 10,” said an officer of the agriculture department.

The agriculture department has appealed to the public to take appropriate preventive measures in view of possible weather changes. “During thunderstorms and when incidents of lightning strike take place, people should avoid standing under trees, tin sheds, and near electrical transformers, electricity poles, and power lines,” said a public advisory issued by the government.