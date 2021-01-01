Proposal to construct multiple modern prisons with Maharashtra govt: Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday in Pune that a proposal to construct multiple new modern jails in the state was under consideration by the government to ease the existing overcrowding.

Deshmukh was speaking to the media after he visited the Yerawada Central Prison in Pune, the largest prison in the state, where he interacted with some inmates and also top prison officials. He also visited the various jail industry sections inside the prison.

Interacting with media, Deshmukh said, “Three days ago, we submitted two proposals to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. One is for constructing new houses for the police force. The other is for increasing the capacity of our prisons. We have proposed the construction of modern prisons at multiple locations. Some of them will be multi-storied. Our jails have available spaces with them, which will also be used for this.”

Officials said the new prisons would be constructed at 7-8 locations in the state, including one each in Pune and Mumbai.

Deshmukh said, “On this first day of the year, I visited one of the oldest and largest prisons in the state, and interacted with some of the inmates. Some of them have spoken to me about various issues they are facing and have also given me representations.”