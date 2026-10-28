Pune MLC polls: Congress falters, Sharad Pawar’s NCP holds ground

Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in ... Read More
The Congress lost ground in western Maharashtra after it failed to retain a seat in the state Legislative Council on Wednesday, with the BJP defeating its candidate. However, its alliance partner NCP (SP) retained its seat by defeating the BJP.
BJP’s Kaustubh Gawade secured the highest number of votes in the Pune Division Teachers’ constituency, defeating sitting Congress MLC Jayant Asgaonkar, who dropped to the fourth position. Independents Sachin Sanap and Datta Samant finished second and third, respectively. Sanap was backed by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
“The Congress candidate’s loss is a big jolt to the party in western Maharashtra where party leaders control a massive network of educational institutes with a large number of teacher voters,” a Congress leader said.
The party had managed to win three Lok Sabha seats in western Maharashtra in 2024 after a dismal electoral performance in the region in the past. However, it subsequently struggled in the Assembly and local body elections, the leader added.
The Congress and NCP(SP) have three MPs each in western Maharashtra. The BJP also has three MPs, and its ally, the Shiv Sena, one.
NCP (SP) wins Pune Division Graduates’ constituency
In the Pune Division Graduates’ constituency, NCP(SP) candidate Harshada Deshmukh defeated BJP’s Smita Jadhav, maintaining a lead from the beginning and widening it in successive rounds of counting. The united NCP had won the seat in the previous election.
Harshada is the daughter of former bureaucrat Prabhakar Deshmukh, a close associate of NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar, and had contested the previous Assembly elections as an NCP(SP) candidate.
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Meanwhile, Jadhav is the daughter of P D Patil, founder of Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the daughter-in-law of a media baron with a strong presence in western Maharashtra. She is currently serving as the Pro-Chancellor and Secretary of Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth.
Five Maharashtra Legislative Council seats went to polls: the Aurangabad, Pune and Nagpur Graduates’ constituencies and the Amravati and Pune Teachers’ constituencies.