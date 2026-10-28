Pune MLC polls: Congress falters, Sharad Pawar’s NCP holds ground

The Congress lost ground in western Maharashtra after it failed to retain a seat in the state Legislative Council on Wednesday, with the BJP defeating its candidate. However, its alliance partner NCP (SP) retained its seat by defeating the BJP.

BJP’s Kaustubh Gawade secured the highest number of votes in the Pune Division Teachers’ constituency, defeating sitting Congress MLC Jayant Asgaonkar, who dropped to the fourth position. Independents Sachin Sanap and Datta Samant finished second and third, respectively. Sanap was backed by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

“The Congress candidate’s loss is a big jolt to the party in western Maharashtra where party leaders control a massive network of educational institutes with a large number of teacher voters,” a Congress leader said.