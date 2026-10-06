Cracks in Mahayuti: Shiv Sena fields candidate against BJP for Pune MLC seat

Disagreements within Maharashtra’s ruling Mahayuti alliance surfaced on the final day of nomination filings for the Legislative Council elections, as Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Tuesday fielded Mangesh Chivate from the Pune Teachers’ constituency, a seat where ally BJP has already nominated its own candidate.

The move raises the prospect of an internal contest within the alliance ahead of the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections scheduled for October 23. Elections are being held across five seats falling vacant as sitting members’ terms end on December 6. These include three Graduates’ constituencies: Aurangabad, Pune, and Nagpur divisions, and two Teachers’ constituencies: Amravati and Pune divisions.

Following the nomination deadline, scrutiny of papers will take place on October 7, with the final date for withdrawal of candidature set for October 9. Votes will be counted on October 27.

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Chivate filed his nomination papers a day after Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde returned from New Delhi, where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Party sources indicated that Shinde discussed Chivate’s candidature during the visit, particularly after the BJP fielded Kaustubh Gawade for the Pune Teachers’ seat.

‘A lot can happen’

While expressing confidence that the BJP would agree to a resolution on candidate withdrawals, Shinde said his party remains firm on Chivate’s nomination.

“The process of filing nomination papers for the Legislative Council elections is underway, and there is still time for withdrawal. During this period, discussions will take place among leaders of Mahayuti, and a decision will be made following those talks,” Shinde said.

“Mangesh Chivate is contesting the Pune Teachers’ constituency seat. After the nomination deadline ends, the withdrawal process will begin. A lot can happen during this time,” he added.

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After receiving his official form from the party, Chivate thanked Eknath Shinde and MP Shrikant Shinde. Shiv Sena workers celebrated his nomination outside the office, lifting him on their shoulders as he held the form.

“I am thankful to them for picking me for the MLC seat,” Chivate said, adding that he remains confident of securing a victory in the Pune Teachers’ constituency based on his work.

Reacting to Shiv Sena’s move, BJP Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis acknowledged the ongoing rift over the seat. “We could not reach a consensus for the Pune seat. There is still time for withdrawal. We will discuss it,” Fadnavis said.