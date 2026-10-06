Cracks in Mahayuti: Shiv Sena fields candidate against BJP for Pune MLC seat

Tensions within Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti alliance reached a flashpoint as Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena fielded Mangesh Chivate for the Pune Teachers’ constituency against the BJP's nominee Kaustubh Gawade.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
3 min readPuneUpdated: Oct 6, 2026 03:49 PM IST
Eknath Shinde Maharashtra MLC polls Pune Mahayuti riftEknath Shinde's Shiv Sena fielded Mangesh Chivate against BJP candidate Kaustubh Gawade (File photo).
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Disagreements within Maharashtra’s ruling Mahayuti alliance surfaced on the final day of nomination filings for the Legislative Council elections, as Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Tuesday fielded Mangesh Chivate from the Pune Teachers’ constituency, a seat where ally BJP has already nominated its own candidate.

The move raises the prospect of an internal contest within the alliance ahead of the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections scheduled for October 23. Elections are being held across five seats falling vacant as sitting members’ terms end on December 6. These include three Graduates’ constituencies: Aurangabad, Pune, and Nagpur divisions, and two Teachers’ constituencies: Amravati and Pune divisions.

Following the nomination deadline, scrutiny of papers will take place on October 7, with the final date for withdrawal of candidature set for October 9. Votes will be counted on October 27.

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Chivate filed his nomination papers a day after Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde returned from New Delhi, where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Party sources indicated that Shinde discussed Chivate’s candidature during the visit, particularly after the BJP fielded Kaustubh Gawade for the Pune Teachers’ seat.

‘A lot can happen’

While expressing confidence that the BJP would agree to a resolution on candidate withdrawals, Shinde said his party remains firm on Chivate’s nomination.

“The process of filing nomination papers for the Legislative Council elections is underway, and there is still time for withdrawal. During this period, discussions will take place among leaders of Mahayuti, and a decision will be made following those talks,” Shinde said.

Also Read | Voter’s name recorded as ‘bombspot’ in Pune MLC election voter roll

“Mangesh Chivate is contesting the Pune Teachers’ constituency seat. After the nomination deadline ends, the withdrawal process will begin. A lot can happen during this time,” he added.

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After receiving his official form from the party, Chivate thanked Eknath Shinde and MP Shrikant Shinde. Shiv Sena workers celebrated his nomination outside the office, lifting him on their shoulders as he held the form.

“I am thankful to them for picking me for the MLC seat,” Chivate said, adding that he remains confident of securing a victory in the Pune Teachers’ constituency based on his work.

Reacting to Shiv Sena’s move, BJP Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis acknowledged the ongoing rift over the seat. “We could not reach a consensus for the Pune seat. There is still time for withdrawal. We will discuss it,” Fadnavis said.

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Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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