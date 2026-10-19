BJP takes on sitting Congress MLC in Pune division teachers’ polls

A keen contest is on the cards for the Maharashtra Legislative Council seat from the Pune division Teachers’ Constituency, with the ruling BJP fielding Kaustubh Gawade against sitting Congress MLC Jayant Asgaonkar. Former legislator Dattatray Sawant and Independent candidate Sachin Sanap are also in the fray.

Polling is scheduled for October 23, while counting will take place on October 27. A total of 51,979 registered voters from Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur districts will decide who represents them in the Legislative Council.

Gawade is banking on his experience in the education sector, his outreach among teachers and the BJP’s organisational strength. Asgaonkar, meanwhile, is relying on his legislative experience and the network of educational institutions associated with Congress and NCP leaders in the five districts.