BJP takes on sitting Congress MLC in Pune division teachers’ polls

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A keen contest is on the cards for the Maharashtra Legislative Council seat from the Pune division Teachers’ Constituency, with the ruling BJP fielding Kaustubh Gawade against sitting Congress MLC Jayant Asgaonkar. Former legislator Dattatray Sawant and Independent candidate Sachin Sanap are also in the fray.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneOct 19, 2026 09:09 PM IST
Polling is scheduled for October 23, while counting will take place on October 27.Polling is scheduled for October 23, while counting will take place on October 27. (File Photo)
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A keen contest is on the cards for the Maharashtra Legislative Council seat from the Pune division Teachers’ Constituency, with the ruling BJP fielding Kaustubh Gawade against sitting Congress MLC Jayant Asgaonkar. Former legislator Dattatray Sawant and Independent candidate Sachin Sanap are also in the fray.

Polling is scheduled for October 23, while counting will take place on October 27. A total of 51,979 registered voters from Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur districts will decide who represents them in the Legislative Council.

Gawade is banking on his experience in the education sector, his outreach among teachers and the BJP’s organisational strength. Asgaonkar, meanwhile, is relying on his legislative experience and the network of educational institutions associated with Congress and NCP leaders in the five districts.

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Sawant, who is contesting as an Independent, is drawing on his involvement in the teachers’ movement and his previous stint as a legislator. Sanap has also raised teachers’ demands and secured the support of the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, adding another dimension to the contest.

The candidates have focused their campaigns on issues affecting teachers, including the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), the old pension scheme, vacant posts, group recognition, the burden of non-academic duties and a shortage of non-teaching staff.

Gawade, chief executive officer of Shri Swami Vivekanand Shikshan Sanstha, has highlighted his experience in academic administration and his focus on improving teaching standards and the quality of education. The BJP has deployed senior state ministers and local representatives to campaign for him.

“The party has roped in senior state BJP ministers and local representatives to intensely campaign for the party candidate, who is facing a tussle from the Congress candidate as well as the Shiv Sena-supported Independent candidate. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently pulled up senior party leaders in the constituency and made them work on the ground,” said a senior BJP leader.

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Asgaonkar is banking on his performance during his previous term and the support of the Congress, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Shiv Sena (UBT). His record in raising teachers’ concerns and pursuing their resolution is likely to be a key factor in the election.

“Asgaonkar has raised the issue of various administrative and field duties entrusted to teachers by the government. He will continue to work in the teachers’ interest,” said a Congress leader.

Sawant is known for his agitations over teachers’ demands and his previous stint as a legislator. Sanap, too, has campaigned on teachers’ issues, with the support of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena adding to the contest.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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