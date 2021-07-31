Maharashtra misses Supreme Court deadline for declaring HSC results

Since the board exams have been cancelled this year and results are being tabulated by schools and junior colleges based on internal assessments, reasons for the delay could range from late entry of data to mismatch in numbers. (Representational image)

In a major embarrassment for the state Education Department, Maharashtra has missed the deadline set by the Supreme Court for declaring Class 12, Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results, which was July 31.

While students are getting more anxious about the delay and demanding that the board release the results at the earliest, board officials said they have been working overnight for the same.

Educationists, meanwhile, blamed the sudden floods that hit several parts of Maharashtra and affected over eight lakh people in 14 districts, as the main reason behind the delay in results.

Dinkar Patil, chairman of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, acknowledged that there was some delay and difficulty in processing the results due to the sudden floods and excessive rainfall in parts of the state. However, he refused to elaborate further and said the board hopes to declare the results soon.

Since the board exams have been cancelled this year and results are being tabulated by schools and junior colleges based on internal assessments, reasons for the delay could range from late entry of data to mismatch in numbers.

Mahendra Ganphule, spokesperson of the Maharashtra Headmasters Association, explained the process. “The schools tabulate the data and have to enter it into the online system provided by the board. Along with it, they have to submit the individual mark list and consolidated summary of marks. Since a percentage of marks depends on Class 11 results, a copy of the marksheet is to be attached. All this data is verified by the divisional board officials and a read only copy is also available with the school. In the case of nearly 1,035 students, it was noticed that there were some errors in data entry and hence results could not be confirmed before verification. Due to the sudden floods, this work got affected… majority of these cases were in Konkan and Mumbai divisions,” he said.

However, Ganphule said that with floodwater receding and board officials doing relentless follow-ups, most of the work was now complete.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.