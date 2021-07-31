Maharashtra misses SC deadline for Class XII results, floods cited as cause for delay

Educationists blame the sudden floods in Maharashtra that has affected over eight lakh people in 14 districts as the main reason behind the delay in results. (Representational)

In a major embarrassment for the Maharashtra education department, it has missed the July 31 deadline for declaring the Class XII results. The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results deadline was set by the Supreme Court.

Educationists have blamed the sudden floods in Maharashtra that has affected over eight lakh people in 14 districts as the main reason behind the delay in results.

Dinkar Patil, chairman, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, acknowledged that there was difficulty in processing the results owing to the sudden floods and excessive rainfall in parts of the state. However, he did not elaborate further and said the board hopes to declare the results soon.

Since the board exams have been cancelled this year and results are being tabulated by schools and junior colleges based on internal assessments, a major reason for the delay could be delays or mismatch in data sent by schools.

Mahendra Ganphule, spokesperson, Maharashtra Headmasters Association, explained the process. “The schools tabulate the data and have to enter it into the online system provided by the board. Along with it, they have to submit the individual mark list and consolidated summary of marks. Since a percentage of marks depends on Class XI results, a copy of the marksheet is to be attached. All this data is verified by the divisional board officials and a read only copy is also available with the school. In the case of nearly 1035 students, it was noticed that there were some errors in data entry and hence results could not be confirmed before verification. Owing to the sudden floods, this work got affected and a majority of these cases were in Konkan and Mumbai division,” he said.

Ganphule, however, said that with receding flood waters and board officials doing relentless follow-ups, most of the work is now complete.