Maharashtra minister Uike says tribal students’ demands will be met on Day 15 of stir

Later in the day, state Minister of Tribal Development Ashok Uike, in a press conference, claimed all of the students’ demands presented at the protest at the government Tribal Hostel will be met, and the same had been provided to the students in writing. (Fb/ Ashok Uike)

Vijaykumar Bamale, who has been on a hunger strike for over two weeks, had been hospitalised four times in the last few days. “I was hospitalised last night also, and I came back this morning. I will stay here till death if our demands are not met,” he said on Thursday.

Later in the day, state Minister of Tribal Development Ashok Uike, in a press conference, claimed all of the students’ demands presented at the protest at the government Tribal Hostel will be met, and the same had been provided to the students in writing. “I request all the students to protest that we have accepted 100% of your demands. You should not sacrifice to the politics of opposition parties. Take the protest back and begin your normal routine and studies,” he said.