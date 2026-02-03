Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde’s chopper develops snag in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde Tuesday could not fly to Latur from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar in the state after her chopper developed a technical problem before take off. Munde was to fly to Latur to campaign for the party candidate contesting the Zilla Parishad elections.
Munde’s associates said another chopper was requisitioned for her.
”The minister was slated to take off from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar at 11 am. Before take off, the pilots noticed a technical problem. The chopper did not start,” Munde’s personal assistant told The Indian Express.
The Bharatiya Janata Party leader and four others were scheduled to take off from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, where she had campaigned for party candidates, on Monday.
According to BJP sources, a technical team is inspecting the fault.
