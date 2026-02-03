Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde’s chopper develops snag in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar

Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde was to fly to Latur to campaign for the party candidate contesting the Zilla Parishad elections.

By: Express News Service
1 min readPuneFeb 3, 2026 01:23 PM IST
Pankaja Munde and four others were scheduled to take off from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, where she had campaigned for party candidates, on Monday.Pankaja Munde and four others were scheduled to take off from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, where she had campaigned for party candidates, on Monday.
Make us preferred source on Google

Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde Tuesday could not fly to Latur from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar in the state after her chopper developed a technical problem before take off. Munde was to fly to Latur to campaign for the party candidate contesting the Zilla Parishad elections.

Munde’s associates said another chopper was requisitioned for her.

”The minister was slated to take off from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar at 11 am. Before take off, the pilots noticed a technical problem. The chopper did not start,” Munde’s personal assistant told The Indian Express.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader and four others were scheduled to take off from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, where she had campaigned for party candidates, on Monday.

According to BJP sources, a technical team is inspecting the fault.

Last Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others died in a plane crash in his hometown of Baramati. Pawar was to campaign for the Zilla Parishad elections in Baramati.

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Facing protests, FIR, ‘Mohammad Deepak’ says: No regrets, someone has to speak up
Shopkeeper at centre of ‘Mohd Deepak’ row speaks: ‘Why will we change shop’s name?’
Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Release Live Updates
Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser: Ranveer Singh's Hamza takes over as Shere Baloch, sequel explores his life as Jaskirat Singh Rangi
Pulkit Garg, District Magistrate, Chitrakoot, said that the government education system has improved over the years
An IAS officer sent his 3-year-old daughter to a local Anganwadi. Now the Internet is divided over the move
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Live Blog
Advertisement