Maharashtra Minister orders ILS Law College to return Rs 1 lakh ‘excess’ fees to student

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday ordered ILS Law College to return Rs 1,04,863 excess fees along with interest to alumni Mayur Garud. ILS Law College had challenged an order by the Director of Higher Education ordering the fee refund in the Bombay High Court.

The order says that the ‘Other than Other Fees’ charged by ILS Law College does not seem to have prior permission of Savitribai Phule Pune University as mandated under the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016. “Therefore, the amount should be refunded to Mayur Garud along with six per cent interest from the date of the receipt of the fees till the date the refund is made,” the order said.