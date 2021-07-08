Maharashtra Minister Nitin Raut demands probe in Ambil Odha demolition drive

State Congress leader and Energy Minister Nitin Raut has urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to order an inquiry into the demolition drive conducted by the BJP-ruled Pune Municipal Corporation at Ambil Odha on June 24.

In a written communication to the chief minister, Raut said, “I request you to personally look into the issue and ensure justice to the poor who have lost their house in the demolition drive.”

The inquiry should focus on whether the demolition drive was legal, if it was going to benefit someone and if the PMC had the requisite permission for the action, he said, adding, “There should be an inquiry into the Slum Rehabilitation Authority project on the land.”

The minister claimed that women residents of the area were mistreated by those implementing the demolition drive and action has to be taken against those responsible for the misbehaviour.

“Most of the residents in Ambil Odha are from backward classes and have been living there for the last 70 years. The PMC should now reconstruct their houses,” said Raut.