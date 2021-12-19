Maharashtra minister compares roads in his constituency to Hema Malini’s cheeks; denigrates women, says BJP

Maharashtra Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Gulabrao Patil on Sunday, in a weird turn of phrase, compared the roads in his constituency Dharangaon to the cheeks of popular actor and BJP MP Hema Malini, suggesting they are smooth and devoid of any potholes.

Addressing an election rally at Bodwad Nagar panchayat in Jalgaon district, the Shiv Sena leader, taunting Urban Development and Public Works Minister Eknath Shinde of the NCP, said: “Those who have served as MLA for 30 years should visit my Dharangaon constituency. They should first hand see the development that I have carried out in my constituency. If you don’t find the roads in Dharangaon like the cheeks of Hema Malini, then I will resign ….”

Objecting to Patil’s comment, the state BJP said it will file a police complaint against him for making “insulting and undignified remarks”.

“An offence should be launched against Patil for denigrating womenfolk… I want to see what action the MVA government takes against the minister,” BJP leader Pravin Darekar, who is the opposition leader in the state Legislative Council said.

BJP’s women’s wing general secretary Uma Khapre said: “This is a highly objectionable and insulting remark. He (Patil) has tried to lower the dignity of women. Women are becoming soft targets of politicians. There was no reason for the minister to drag Hema Malini’s name while highlighting the work in his constituency. We will certainly file a police complaint against the minister.”

Meanwhile, Khadse also responded to Patil’s comments. “I don’t want to comment about his remarks about the actor. I don’t know why he remembered Hema Malini. Each one speaks as per his capability. He must have made the comment as part of the election campaigning. But I want to tell Patil that I have not lost even a single election in last 30 years. If people are electing me repeatedly, it means I have worked for them. If I had not worked for them, they would not have elected me,” he said.

Darekar, meanwhile, said across the state, the three parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress — are fighting against each other and Jalgaon was no exception. “As they are fighting among themselves, the BJP is gaining everywhere,” he said.