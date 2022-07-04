Maharashtra: Five metre-reading agencies removed as MSEDCL probes complaints

Following complaints of widespread discrepancies, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has put all electric meter-reading agencies under the scanner. So far, the power distribution company has terminated the services of five private agencies that had been tasked with taking readings of consumer meters.

“Three agencies are from Solapur district, while two are from Pune district,” an MSEDCL spokesperson told The Indian Express Monday. MSEDCL officials said the five agencies were found negligent in taking meter readings.

“In the last two months, it was noticed that these private agencies have made no improvement in meter readings. Despite meters being in a good state, they have given adverse remarks and taken wrong average meter readings,” the spokesperson said.

In Western Maharashtra, the MSEDCL has 110 private agencies that have appointed their own manpower for taking meter readings at the residences of consumers. “Not just in Western Maharashtra, but meter reading agencies across the state are under scrutiny. Their work is being closely monitored by our officials. Action is being taken against them if they are found negligent in doing their appointed job in an accurate manner,” the spokesperson said.

The MSEDCL, in a release, said because of wrong meter readings, not only are the consumers being hit hard, but the undertaking has also suffered losses. “We will be taking action not only against the agencies but also against our officials who are supposed to keep a close eye on the working of these agencies,” the company said.