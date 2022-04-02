Maharashtra: Mercury soars, two heat stroke-related deaths recorded

TWO MORE heat stroke-related deaths were registered by the state health department on Friday. The cases were reported from Barshi Talki tehsil in Akola on March 30 and Kalam tehsil in Osmanabad district on March 31.

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said that in Akola, a man in his early 50s was working in his farm at Barshi Takli tehsil. The haystack at his farm caught fire and he fainted while trying to douse it. He was taken to the local hospital where he was declared dead.

In the other case at Kalam tehsil in Osmanabad, another man in his 50s was working inside his tin shed where he lived. On his way to some other place, he fainted and was taken to the the hospital where he was declared dead.

Earlier, a heat stroke-related death in the state was recorded on March 28 when a 33-year-old died in Amalner tehsil in Jalgaon district.

At a video conference meeting with district officials on Friday, Dr Awate reiterated that guidelines on setting up heat action plan have already been circulated. Spells of abnormally high temperatures have been recorded in March and district health officials have been directed to set up cooling rooms.

Teams have been told to coordinate action plans to reduce the devastating health effects of heat stress on local residents.

District health authorities have been directed to step up preparedness and response coordination to minimise heat wave fatalities.